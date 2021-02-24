Police at 2 scenes of reported gunfire early Wednesday

Davenport police responded to reports of two different gunfire scenes late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 1700 block of Emerald Drive for a report of gunfire. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers search the neighborhood for some time.

Not long after that, police responded to an alley in the 1900 block of West 3rd Street, where they found multiple shell casings.

Local 4 News, also the only station at that scene, saw officers search in the alley and talk to neighbors.

“This is too close to home,” a neighbor who was driving by the location told Local 4 News.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or arrested in connection with either incident.

