Local 4 News was the only station at the scene of a crash that happened shortly after 6 p.m. .Saturday at 53rd and Elmore, Davenport.

Traffic was backed up at 6:30 p.m. Reporter Ryan Risky said it appeared there were no, or minor, injuries.

Police at crash at 53rd and Elmore Saturday evening https://t.co/jEf1nA8oo9 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) November 22, 2020