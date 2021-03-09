Police at downtown Davenport crime scene early Tuesday

Davenport police searched the area of the 200 and 300 blocks of Iowa Street near the Dam View Inn after a report of gunfire about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Local 4 News crew, first station on the scene, saw officers search the vicinity with flashlights and put up crime scene tape to close off 2nd and 3rd Streets. A car seat was sitting in the road.

Police marked multiple casings in the area.

We do not have official confirmation about a shooting victim or any arrests in connection with the incident. Stay tuned to Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com for updates.

