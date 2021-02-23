Police at Kwik Star, then NorthPark Mall, within minutes Tuesday night

Update: No one was injured or arrested after two unrelated incidents Tuesday night across the street from each other on Kimberly Road, Davenport – one at a gas station and the other at NorthPark Mall.

Davenport police responded to the first incident at Kwik Star on the 300 block of West Kimberly Road, Davenport, about 7 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman there.

Just minutes after that, police went to NorthPark Mall for a report of juveniles picking fights with people there. The juveniles got into an SUV and left, police said.

Earlier: Davenport police and at least one Scott County deputy were at the Kwik Star on the 300 block of West Kimberly Road, Davenport, after a disturbance was reported about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Squad cars were parked with emergency lights running at the front of the store. A deputy and police officer talked to one person in the area of the gasoline pumps.

The Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched shortly before 7:15 p.m. as police raced from the Kwik Star across Kimberly Road to NorthPark Mall, where squads were parked briefly outside the Younkers entrance on Kimberly Road.

