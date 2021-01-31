Police at Moline incident Sunday night

Police were at an incident shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in a residential neighborhood on the 1000 block of 37th Street Court, Moline.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw at least three squad cars and several officers at a home. Police later described the scene as a “domestic.”
We do not know whether anyone was injured or arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.