An ambulance crew treated at least one person after a rollover crash shortly after 2 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Brown Street, Davenport.

A white Kia, which ended up on its side, apparently struck a parked car. Our Local 4 News crew saw that both vehicles had severe damage. Davenport Police at the scene talked with witnesses. At least one person was taken to an ambulance.

Police talked to witnesses Friday afternoon after a rollover crash in Davenport. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed in connection with the crash. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.