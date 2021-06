Police were on the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire in the area of 10th and Warren streets, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw officers, including a crime-scene technician, examine a casing in the street.

Davenport Police, including a crime scene technician, are in the area of 10th and Warren St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers examine a casing in the street after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/Vff77SGCaY — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 6, 2021

