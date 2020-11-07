Police at scene for report of gunfire Friday evening

A heavy police presence was at 14 1/2 Street and 8th and 9th Avenues in Rock Island after a report of gunfire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

One woman was taken into custody then, soon after that, another woman was taken into custody for crossing crime-scene tape in the area. Two groups of people shouted at each other across 14 1/2 Street.

Police found at least six shell casings in the area.

