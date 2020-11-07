Police at scene for report of gunfire Friday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A heavy police presence was at 14 1/2 Street and 8th and 9th Avenues in Rock Island after a report of gunfire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

One woman was taken into custody then, soon after that, another woman was taken into custody for crossing crime-scene tape in the area. Two groups of people shouted at each other across 14 1/2 Street.

Police found at least six shell casings in the area.

Local 4 News was first at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story