Police at scene of multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

Davenport police were in the area of LeClaire and 11th and 12th streets, where a multi-vehicle accident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police talked with neighbors, one of whom was visibly upset. Three vehicles apparently sustained damage in the crash, where Local 4 News was the only station at the scene. A car parked on the street sustained major damage to its back portion.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed.

Davenport Police are on the scene of a crash in the area of 11 and 12 streets and Leclaire Street. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, hears neighbors taking with police near two badly damaged vehicles. pic.twitter.com/jIxexF9W7d — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) December 19, 2020