Police at scene of multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Davenport police were in the area of LeClaire and 11th and 12th streets, where a multi-vehicle accident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police talked with neighbors, one of whom was visibly upset. Three vehicles apparently sustained damage in the crash, where Local 4 News was the only station at the scene. A car parked on the street sustained major damage to its back portion.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story