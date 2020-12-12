Police at single-vehicle crash Friday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police were on hand for a minor single-vehicle crash shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Marquette and Locust streets, Davenport.

A tow truck quickly arrived to tow away the car. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw two people near the car, which appeared to have at least one flat tire. It appeared there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story