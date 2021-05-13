Police at two Kimberly Road incidents early Thursday

Police were at two scenes early Thursday on East Kimberly Road, Davenport, but did not know whether the incidents were connected.

Officers searched an area in front of a liquor store on the 1900 block shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Police said they responded to a report of gunfire.

Local 4 News, first station at the scenes, saw an officer using a flashlight to search the ground in front of the liquor store.

In the area of Starbucks, 1505 Kimberly Road, multiple squad cars and officers gathered. Police searched a car with its doors open and no one inside.

Police said the scene was a traffic stop and did not know at the time whether it was connected to the report of gunfire.

