Police at two Kimberly Road incidents early Thursday

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

Police were at two scenes early Thursday on East Kimberly Road, Davenport, but did not know whether the incidents were connected.

Officers searched an area in front of a liquor store on the 1900 block shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Police said they responded to a report of gunfire.

Local 4 News, first station at the scenes, saw an officer using a flashlight to search the ground in front of the liquor store.

In the area of Starbucks, 1505 Kimberly Road, multiple squad cars and officers gathered. Police searched a car with its doors open and no one inside.

Police said the scene was a traffic stop and did not know at the time whether it was connected to the report of gunfire.

