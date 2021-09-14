Police: Bettendorf man held as suspect in relative’s death

A 49-year-old Bettendorf man was held without bond Tuesday to face a charge of attempted murder.

Police say Todd Laing is a suspect in an incident that happened at 4 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020, on the 1100 block of 14th Street, Bettendorf, the arrest affidavit says.

The affidavit says Laing placed his hands over the mouth of a relative, expecting to cause his death. “His actions did in fact” cause (the relative’s) death, the affidavit says.

A family member saw Laing’s actions, and Laing “admitted to doing such act to various witnesses after the fact,” according to the affidavit.

Laing, held in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday in Scott County Court, corrections officials said.

In Iowa, attempted murder is a Class B felony with a punishment of up to 25 years in prison, with a 70% mandatory minimum sentence.