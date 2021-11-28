Police: Bettendorf man involved in disturbance was driving stolen car

A 33-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge when police found him driving a stolen car after a disturbance early Sunday.

Tyler Ridenour faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, Scott County Court records say.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Ridenour was involved in a domestic disturbance at the Big 10 Mart, 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf, an arrest affidavit says.

He left the area before officers arrived. A person at the Big 10 Mart said Ridenour was driving a silver Honda Accord.

An officer found Ridenour in a police database and saw a relative had filed a stolen vehicle report through the Bettendorf Police Department, listing Ridenour as the suspect, the affidavit says. Ridenour also had a warrant through Muscatine County.

A Bettendorf officer pulled into the La Quinta Inn, 3330 E. Kimberly Road, and saw a silver Honda Accord headed west in the parking lot.

“The vehicle passed me and I observed (Ridenour) in the driver’s seat,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “I positioned my marked patrol vehicle behind (Ridenour’s) vehicle.”

Ridenour traveled south through the parking lot and pulled his vehicle into a parking spot in the southwest parking lot of the La Quinta.

The officer saw the license plate attached to the vehicle was registered to a Chevrolet Malibu.

Another Bettendorf officer arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle identification number matched the reported stolen car.

Inside the car, officers found a pipe “used for consuming methamphetamine” and 1.96 grams of raw marijuana.

In the original stolen-vehicle report, the registered owner listed the value of the car at about $4,000.

A preliminary hearing for Ridenour, who has been released from custody, is set for Dec. 17 in Scott County Court.