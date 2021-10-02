Police: Bettendorf man led chase in stolen truck

A 32-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple felony charges after police say he led a pursuit in a stolen truck Friday afternoon.

Justin Pries faces felony charges of first-degree theft; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; and operating while under the influence – third offense.

Bettendorf Police say Pries was driving a blue 2008 Dodge Ram truck about 2 p.m. Friday after he stole merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory and took off, arrest affidavits say.

“The defendant fled from marked Bettendorf Police vehicles and was apprehended following a vehicle pursuit,” the affidavit says.

The vehicle had been stolen just hours earlier in Moline, the affidavit says. Pries, who admitted taking the truck without the owner’s permission, was the only occupant and driver when he was arrested.

The value of the truck is $10,050-$12,000, according to the Kelley Blue Book.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Pries admitted to smoking marijuana before he drove. He failed several sobriety tests, the affidavit says, including the one-leg-stand test. Also, his speech and movements were “slow and exaggerated.”

A preliminary hearing for Pries, who was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail, is set for Oct. 12 in Scott County Court.