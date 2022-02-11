A 36-year-old Bettendorf man is in custody after police say they found him and a machete near a dead puppy in a storm drain by a bloody box.

Garland Carrell faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of animal abuse and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, court documents say.

According to an arrest affidavit

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, a Bettendorf Police Office was headed west on Middle Road on routine patrol.

The officer saw Carrell, who had a flashlight in his hand, standing near the intersection of 29th Street and Middle Road in front of an apartment complex. He was standing over a cardboard box lying near the curb.

The box, which had an apartment complex address on it, had what appeared to be fresh blood and what appeared to be muscle tissue and bone inside.

An empty bag of dog treats and multiple loose dog treats were in the grass, and they had blood on them. There was blood on the curb and the street.

A dead puppy with its throat cut and multiple puncture wounds to its face and neck was in a storm drain next to the box and blood. A large machete was in the grass.

Carrell ran into an apartment when the officer tried to speak with him.

Police executed a search warrant on the apartment, but Carrell refused to answer the door and did not identify himself inside. Carrell “did not immediately cooperate with officers while being taken into custody,” the affidavit says.

Another machete was found inside the residence that matched the same brand as the one found outside. There was blood on the blade.

Multiple blood stains were on the floor and on the ceiling in the living room. A camouflage jacket Carrell was wearing was in a bedroom with blood stains on it.

Officers found 0.19 grams of suspected marijuana on a dresser.

Carrell told police he had to kill the dog because it attacked him.

Carrell “did not have any wounds or marks on his person that would indicate he had been attacked by an animal,” police said in the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing for Carrell, who is being held on $2,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 18 in Scott County Court.