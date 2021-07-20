Police: Bettendorf man threatened victim, damaged property

A 19-year-old Bettendorf man is in jail after police say he threatened a victim with a weapon and damaged his property multiple times.

Dreyko Veronie was arrested on a warrant and is being held in Scott County Jail to face a felony charge of stalking with a dangerous weapon.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. July 6, Bettendorf Police responded to a complaint of harassment in the 1200 block of Brown Street, Bettendorf.

Over the course of about two months, Veronie was involved in at least 11 calls for service from the same victim, an arrest affidavit says. The calls included multiple instances of property damage and threats to assault the victim.

Several of the incidents involved Veronie displaying guns both in person and in video chats with the victim and members of his family.

“These actions have placed the victim in fear for his personal safety as well as the safety of his family,” the affidavit says.

Court proceedings for Veronie, who is being held on $50,000 bond in Scott County Jail, are set for Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.