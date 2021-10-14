Police: Bettendorf man with gun tried to break into home

A 49-year-old Bettendorf man faces felony charges after police say he tried to break into a home and tried to point a gun at a victim.

Frank Bloch faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and control of a firearm by a felon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-offense domestic-abuse assault, display or use of a weapon.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 5400 block of North Division Street, Davenport, for a report of a disturbance involving someone with a gun who was trying to enter a home, an arrest affidavit says.

The victim saw Bloch with a gun while he knocked on the door. A home-security camera also showed this. The victim opened the door and the two argued, the affidavit says.

Bloch tried to force his way into the residence and the victim pushed him out of the home, causing an injury to Bloch’s lip.

Bloch tried to point the firearm at the victim, who was able to close the door and tried to hold it shut while Bloch continued to try to force his way in.

“Officers believe the defendant turned the firearm over to an unknown associate who fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” the affidavit says.

Block was being held Thursday on $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22.