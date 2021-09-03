Police: Bettendorf residents hosted drug house for heroin, crack use

Two Bettendorf residents face drug-related charges after police say they hosted a drug house where people used heroin and crack cocaine.

Jennifer Johnson, 37, faces a felony charge of hosting a gathering where controlled substances are used, and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Johnson, 40, also faces a felony charge of hosting a gathering where controlled substances are used, court records say.

On Thursday, Bettendorf Police responded to a home on the 1200 block of 16 ½ Street for a disturbance.

While officers spoke with other people there, Joshua Johnson admitted that within the past two weeks he had allowed another person to inject heroin in his home and watched while the heroin was injected, the arrest affidavit says.

Joshua Johnson admitted he had Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, an opiate-reversal substance, in his room in case of overdose while he allowed other people to use heroin in his room and residence. He said officers would find drug paraphernalia in his room, according to the affidavit.

Also according to the affidavit:

After they obtained a search warrant, officers found a container with used syringes, a glass vial with a Nalaxone-HCL, a glass pipe with residue commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, and a cellophane wrapper with cocaine residue consistent with packaging for controlled substances.

One person said he had smoked crack cocaine at the residence within the past hour. Another person – a witness to the disturbance – admitted to smoking crack cocaine there within the past two days. Both said Jennifer Johnson let them smoke crack at the home.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Jennifer Johnson admitted to smoking crack at the residence, and said there was possibly some crack cocaine in her white Buick LeSabre parked in the driveway of the home. She also admitted there was drug paraphernalia in the home and bedroom.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers found about one gram of crack cocaine in the driver’s door handle.

Officers also found a white container with marijuana wax in the bedroom on the same nightstand where they found three glass pipes, commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, and two multi-color glass pipes, commonly used for smoking marijuana.

Both suspects are being held in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, and are set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 10 in Scott County Court, court records say.