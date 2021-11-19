Police: Bettendorf suspect received more than $23,000 in SNAP for which she was ineligible

A 48-year-old Bettendorf woman faces felony charges after police say she received more than $23,000 in SNAP benefits for which she wasn’t eligible.

Nina Nantz, aka Nina Dammad, faces felony charges of first-degree fraudulent practice and identity theft, an arrest affidavit says.

According to the arrest affidavit

From August 2018 through October 2020, Nantz submitted multiple applications and recertification documents for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS.) She certified “under penalty of perjury” that the information she provided was true and correct.

Nantz reported two unrelated children living in her home. She was issued SNAP for the children who, an investigation revealed, actually were living with their biological parents during that time and were not members of Nantz’s household as defined by SNAP policies.

Additionally, during the same time period, Nantz did not report that two of her own adult children had moved out of her home, and she continued to receive benefits for them.

In October 2019, Nantz completed and submitted a recertification document to DHS but did not accurately report her household income. She also failed to report changes when her household met and/or exceeded SNAP income limits.

“The information was corroborated during the investigation by interviews, lease agreements, school and employment records,” the affidavit says.

In connection with the first charge, she received $16,213 in SNAP benefits for which she was not eligible, the arrest affidavit says. In connection with the second charge, the affidavit says she received $7,374 in SNAP benefits for which she was not eligible.

After Nantz was arrested Thursday on a warrant, she was released on bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 in Scott County Court.