Police: Bettendorf woman fired gun three times at victim

A Bettendorf woman faces a felony charge after police say she fired a gun at someone shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 5300 block of Thornwood Avenue, Davenport.

Amanda Gordon, 30, faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon.

After a report of a disturbance, police arrived. Gordon had a black semi-automatic handgun in her 2000 Lexus RX, police say in the arrest affidavit. She admitted she shot three times at a victim, which “caused the victim to fear that he was going to be seriously injured.”

She did not have a permit to carry the gun, police said. Officers saw video that shows her shooting the gun three times at the victim.

Gordon, who was released from Scott County Jail on bond, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in Scott County Court.