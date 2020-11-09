Police: Beware of fraudulent amazon.com scam

The Moline Police Department has received reports of a fraudulent scheme relating to Amazon.com, a news release says.

Victims are receiving phone calls from fraudsters telling them their Amazon accounts have been compromised with fraudulent purchases. The scammers tell the account holders they need to remedy the compromised accounts by purchasing various store gift cards and providing the fraudsters with the card account numbers and account codes.

With the card information, the scammers can immediately use the funds, creating an instant loss of money for victims. Some victims have lost thousands of dollars to this scam.

“Be aware because the fraudsters also insist on staying on the phone with the victims while making these card purchases from store to store, and even become intimidating with the victims if they show resistance to the scheme,” the release says. “Be aware of phishing phone calls and emails from any business reporting you have fraud your account.”

“Always opt to hang up from the phone call and look up the legitimate phone number for the business yourself. Don’t let the fraudsters be helpful and provide you with a phone number out of convenience,” the release continues.

“If you receive a suspicious email about your online accounts, don’t click any links in the email – opt to go directly website hosting your account and use contact methods posted from within website to help you determine if you are truly the victim of account fraud.”