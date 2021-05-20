Police block off neighborhood in response to apparent gunfire

UPDATE: As of around 9:45 p.m., Gaines Street is closed from the middle of the 1300 block all the way up to 15th Street.

Local 4 News spoke with neighbors in the area, who said they heard around six shots fired.

Amber Mendez says she was inside her housing making dinner when she heard “a big boom” coming from outside.

“About 20, 30 minutes later, we heard about four or five gunshots,” said Mendez. “About five minutes later, another four or five go off.”

“It kinda scares me, because I also have two young children, myself,” she said.

EARLIER UPDATE: A Davenport neighborhood is under investigation as police respond to a report of apparent gunfire.

Local 4 News arrived just before 9:30 p.m., near W. 14th and Gaines streets, where crime scene tape blocked off part of the area.

A large police presence was spotted, including crews from the Davenport Police Department and a trooper from the Iowa State Patrol.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Heavy police presence in the area of 14th and Gaines St., Davenport. Crime scene tape is up around buildings and a large area in the residential neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JlayckBYoC — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 21, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of 14th and Gaines St., Davenport. People have gathered near an area roped off by crime scene tape. Police officers are canvassing the area. pic.twitter.com/LemyXP7qUA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 21, 2021

A neighbor in the area of 14th and Gaines St., Davenport, tells Local 4 News what it was like to hear gunshots earlier. pic.twitter.com/skbG0lEazW — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 21, 2021

