Police block off street in Moline

Moline Police block 16th Avenue between 3rd and 4th Street on March 19, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: The Moline Police have released a statement about the police activity on 16th Avenue.

According to the statement, a woman called the Moline Police around 12:15 p.m. requesting to have her boyfriend removed from her apartment. She also informed the police he had a large firearm inside the apartment.

When police tried to contact the man, he refused to communicate with them.

The adjacent apartments were evacuated by the police until the situation could be resolved.

After two hours, the man left the apartment peacefully. No charges are expected.

The area is now clear and safe to the public.

EARLIER UPDATE: There is currently a heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Moline.

Police have blocked 16th Avenue from 3rd to 4th Street and are asking people to avoid the area.