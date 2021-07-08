Police: Burglary suspect dropped his driver’s license after he stole cigarettes

Court proceedings for a 20-year-old burglary suspect are set for Thursday after Davenport police say he dropped his driver’s license when he stole cigarettes from a convenience store.

Caleb Goodwin faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree theft.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to a report of a burglary at Murphy USA, 3315 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers reviewed security footage of the incident, and saw Goodwin, wearing jeans and a White Sox jersey with “Crede24’ on the back.

Police say Goodwin approached the closed business shortly after 12:15 a.m.

He can be seen on the video forcing open the sliding window at the front of the building. He then goes inside and grabs a box of Marlboros 100s valued at $67.30, the affidavit says.

In the video, Goodwin can be seen leaving the business after an alarm is triggered.

He caused minor cosmetic damage to forcing open the window, police say.

Goodwin dropped his driver’s license during the incident, and it was found at the scene.

Goodwin, released on his own recognizance, is scheduled to for further proceedings July 23 in Scott County.