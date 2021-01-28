Police: Burglar used crowbar to smash glass, steal guns from QC sporting-goods store

A Moline man was behind bars Thursday after police say he used a crowbar to smash a glass counter and steal four pistols from a Bettendorf sporting-goods store.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Justin Reed was being held in Scott County Jail on a total $13,300 bond. He faces charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and trafficking stolen weapons, all felonies; and driving while his license was revoked, driving under suspension and eluding, all felonies.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m. Jan. 19, the owner of R & R Sports Inc., received a motion alarm inside the business at 3250 Fields Drive, Bettendorf. The owner arrived shortly before 5:45 a.m. and found forced entry into the rear garage door.

Inside the business, a glass counter was smashed with four Springfield Armory pistols missing, an arrest affidavit says.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a black sweatshirt, light-colored pants and light-colored boots enter, smash the counter with a crowbar and leave with the guns.

Videos also showed a suspect vehicle enter the rear of the business shortly after 5 a.m. then leave toward Greenspace Associates nursery, where video showed a vehicle enter the property from the south and cause damage.

Reed’s Dodge Ram truck was identified as a suspect vehicle about 2 p.m. Jan. 20,

A Dodge Ram entered the parking ramp at the Isle Casino, and Reed, wearing the same clothing, left the truck and went into the casino. He was taken into custody for questioning, and the truck was towed to Bettendorf Police Station.

A mirror recovered at Greenspace matched a mirror missing from the truck.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Reed admitted entering the business. After hearing an alarm, he admitted he took off and drove through the nursery, hitting a tree that broke off his driver’s-side mirror.

He also admitted wearing the same clothes he was wearing at the time of the burglary.

He gave consent for a search of the truck, his residence, his phone and his person. One pistol was recovered from the truck, and another was in his bedroom. Police also recovered the yellow prybar.

Reed also admitted selling two other pistols to acquaintances for $400 each. Moline police recovered them.

The value of the stolen guns is $3,299.96 and the estimated damage to the business is $7,000.

Reed is scheduled to appear in court Monday and again Feb. 5.