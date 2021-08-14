Police: Burglary suspect entered home, sniffed child’s underwear

A 30-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he entered a residence and sniffed a child’s underwear.

Brock Beert faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary, according to Scott County Court records.

Davenport Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Independence Drive after a report of a burglary, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Beert entered a home “without any right, license, or privilege to do so,” then rummaged through the residence “locating bins of children’s underwear in the children’s bedroom, and the children’s dirty laundry in the bathroom.”

He then returned to the first floor of the residence and sat on the couch, the affidavit says. A child entered the residence and found (Beert) … sniffing the child’s dirty underwear.”

Beert was “confronted by the victims” and left out the back door, police say in the affidavit. He then was confronted by the victim and neighbors, “and was sitting along a wooden fence outside the residence when officers arrived.”

Beert placed the child in fear because she found “a strange man in a compromising sexual position with her underwear.”

Beert, held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear Friday in Scott County Court.