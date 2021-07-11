Police: Burglary suspect was held down until officers arrived

A 28-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Davenport home where another person held him down until police arrived early Sunday.

Ryan Franklin faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary, and is being held in Scott County Jail.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 3200 block of West 46th Place for a disturbance, an arrest affidavit says.

Franklin was there, and was being held down by another person for police to take him into custody.

Franklin forced entry into a home by removing the screen on the east side of the house and forcing the window open from the outside, police say.

He then continued inside and assaulted the victim by punching him twice in the head and once in the chest.

Scott County Court proceedings for Franklin are set for Friday and July 21.