Davenport Police seek a driver involved in a crash about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

The driver was being pursued by Rock Island Arsenal Police for speeding across the Government Bridge, police said. He refused to stop and continued to 2nd Street in Davenport, where his car smashed into an SUV, police said.

Afterward, the driver ran off. The car that was struck had New Jersey plates. Its occupants were a family taking their daughter to a college visit at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, police said.