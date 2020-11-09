Police: Car passenger had loaded pistol, scale, meth

After police say he was caught with a loaded pistol with its serial number filed off, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana, a Davenport man was held Sunday in Scott County Jail.

Taylor Graeber, 23, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the arrest affidavit:

About 2 p.m. Friday, Davenport police conducted a traffic stop on a red Hyundai Tiburon at the intersection of Rockingham Road and South Ohio Street for inoperable brake lights.

Graeber was the front-seat passenger. During a consent search, police found a loaded Walther PPS .40 caliber pistol in an appendix-style holster in his waistband. The serial number of the pistol was scratched off and unreadable.

A subsequent search warrant was executed on the vehicle and an additional loaded magazine was found in a black backpack, which was resting between Graeber’s legs during the initial stop.

Graeber was convicted of a felony in Rock Island on Aug. 13 for possession of methamphetamine.

A probable-cause search of Graeber at the police station revealed 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in the coin pocket of his pants, along with 1.05 grams of marijuana. After they executed a search warrant on the car, police found a working digital scale with meth residue and packaging material inside the black backpack.

During a post-Miranda interview, Graeber admitted to selling meth to at least five people.

Graeber, who was being held Sunday on a $50,000 secured bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Friday in Scott County Court.