Police: Caretaker charged more than $43,000 on victim’s debit card

A 35-year-old Eldridge caretaker was released from Scott County Jail on Tuesday morning after police say she used a neighbor’s debit card to charge more than $43,000.

Katherine Dreher, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree theft, dependent-adult abuse – exploitation over $100, and forgery.

In an arrest affidavit, Eldridge police say Dreher has been writing checks in the victim’s name dated back to 2019.

The Department of Human Services defines Dreher as the victim’s caretaker. Dreher has been living in a duplex owned by the victim, with the victim as her neighbor, in Eldridge, police say.

Witnesses say they have seen Dreher with the victim’s debit card, the affidavit says.

“The victim never kept her residence secure, giving full access to the residence by the defendant,” the affidavit says. Text messages show Dreher has been inside the victim’s residence without permission.

“The victim’s state-appointed conservator is still recovering charges not made by the victim,” the affidavit says.

Some online purchases were made with the victim’s debit card and packages were sent to Dreher’s address. The victim has no internet access, the affidavit says.

Dreher, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 1 in Scott County Court, court records say.