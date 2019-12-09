Police cars packed with toys

The Bettendorf Police Department held their 5th annual Pack a Police Car Toy Drive. The fire department joined in this year challenging people to fill a fire truck as well.

This year two squad cars and a fire truck will packed with toys. Local Four was told that one fire truck is the equivalent to three squad cars.

The toy drive benefits Operation Toy Soldier, a program run by Trimble Funeral Home. Operation Toy Soldier benefits the children of military families in need. It includes deployed soldiers in the Quad Cities area.