Police charge QC man with felony after another man suffers fractured ankle in bar fight

A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he was involved in a bar fight that left another man with a fractured ankle Saturday night.

Tony Lopez faces a charge of assault with serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of intoxication after police say he was involved in a fight at Thirsty’s On Third, 2202 West 3rd St., Davenport.

Local 4 News saw an ambulance and two squad cars in the area after scanner traffic indicated someone may have been injured shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers say Lopez assaulted another man “without the intent to cause serious injury but causing serious bodily injury,” an arrest affidavit says. Lopez, police say, punched another man in the face and continued to assault him.

During the assault, the other man’s right ankle was fractured, later requiring surgery, the affidavit says.

Lopez ran from the scene when officers arrived. Police found him on the 400 block of Howell Street, where Lopez had bloodshot, water eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol when he talked.

Lopez was released from Scott County Jail on his own recognizance Sunday morning. Scott County Court proceedings are set for Feb. 24 and March 10.