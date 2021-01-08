Police chase leads to three arrested after reports of them driving around waving guns at people

One adult and two juveniles are in custody after a police chase on Friday that ended in the 4300 block of Telegraph Road in Davenport.

Around 11:30 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of 1900 West 40th Street which 9-1-1 calls said a “gray sedan with subjects hanging out of the window pointed guns at people in other vehicles.”

Just before noon, officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of 12th and Ripley Streets. They tried to stop the vehicle but the suspects sped from the scene and the police pursued.

An attempt to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver near the intersection of Locust Street and Wisconsin Avenue was unsuccessful, damaging a squad car in the proccess. The suspect vehicle continued to run from the police.

The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control, rolling the vehicle in the 4300 block of Telegraph Road. The vehicle came to rest on its side against a tree.

Two subjects ran from the vehicle but were arrested after police pursued them on foot. A third subject was apprehended immediately near the vehicle.

Related Content Police chase ends with crashed car in Davenport

Two guns were found in the car, one that was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in early December.

The driver, Javon D. Combs, 19, of Davenport, was taken to the Scott County Jail and charged with: Javon D. Combs, 19

Interference with official acts

First degree theft

Felon in possession of a firearm

Eluding

Driving under suspension

Reckless driving

Bettendorf Police warrant for first degree theft

A 14-year-old male juvenile passenger was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with:

Interference with official acts

First degree theft – juvenile charge

A 17-year-old male juvenile passenger was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with:

Felon in possession of a firearm

First degree theft – juvenile charge

One of the juveniles was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The car was reported stolen Friday morning in Davenport.

Detectives are following up on the investigation.