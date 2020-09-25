Police chase car through Davenport following possible gunfire

About a half-dozen Davenport Police cars responded to reports of gunfire at Washington St. and 17th St. just after 4 PM on Thursday afternoon.

A witness told Local 4 News he saw a car with a person nearby on the 1700-block of Washington St. then heard several loud bangs. He says he saw the car and person take off separately.

That car took off and officers chased it through Davenport. It ended when the car slammed into a fence on 15th St. and Farnam St. around 4:30 PM. Police took three minors from that car in for questioning and towed the car away. Some of their parents confronted the police about the situation.

Investigators tell us they are waiting on a search warrant to look for a weapon potentially involved in this case.

Local 4 News was live from the scene at Washington St. and 17th St. on Local 4 News at Five.

Local 4’s Jarek Andrzejewski and Corey Rholdon were also live on Facebook from each of the crime scenes. Jarek Andrzejewski’s Facebook live went on uninterrupted, but Corey Rholdon had a person come up to him using foul and threatening language during the live video. It has since been removed.