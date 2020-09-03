Police chase ends in crash, closes road in Davenport

UPDATE: Davenport Police Department released more details regarding the cause of Wednesday evening’s police chase.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers initiated a vehicle pursuit in reference to a stolen vehicle being driven by a wanted suspect.

The pursuit lasted several minutes.

Police attempted a PIT maneuver, which led the car they were chasing to hit a 6-inch curb and lose control.

The pursuit was terminated in the area of E. 53rd Street and Tremont Avenue.

The driver crashed in an area of road construction, which is why there was such a large curb in the middle of that road.

According to the police department, the crash caused “disabling damage” to the stolen vehicle.

The crash did not involve any other vehicles, and both occupants in the suspect vehicle refused medical attention.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

EARLIER UPDATE: The crash happened at approximately 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, near the 900 block of E. 53rd Street in Davenport.

Two adults are now in custody.

Police say the car occupied by both suspects is possibly stolen.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is on the scene of a vehicle crash in Davenport, where a police chase has come to an end.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m., near a construction site at the intersection of E. 53rd Street and Tremont Avenue.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first news source on the scene, five squad cars and an ambulance were present.

The vehicle involved in the police chase was found damaged on the side of the road.

There is no word yet on any injuries or if crews loaded anyone onto the ambulance.

We’re still working to find out the cause of the incident.

E. 53rd Street was initially blocked off to traffic, but it is now open.

@WHBF was first on scene of this potential police chase ending on the near 53rd and Tremont in Davenport. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/YsBkoonD4G — Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) September 2, 2020

Better look at the car. Still waiting in details from police. Davenport PD and Iowa State Patrol are on scene. pic.twitter.com/qSxpoq2AVX — Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) September 3, 2020

This is a developing story.