An early Monday morning chase started with an Iowa State Trooper on Interstate 74, going through Bettendorf before ending on 4th Street near River Drive in Davenport.

You can listen to audio from the chase in the video above that references “speeds at 100,” a Bettendorf squad car almost being hit head-on and the end when the Yukon being chased “lost a tire.”

One person was booked into Scott County Jail for felony eluding and other charges.

Once we confirm that’s the right person, we’ll share that information.