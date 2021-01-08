Police chase ends in Davenport

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that all the suspects have been caught and the vehicle was stolen.
Also, according to police, two guns were found in the car.
EARLIER UPDATE: A police chase has ended in 4300 block of Telegraph Road in Davenport.
The vehicle that was being pursued ended up on its side, leaning on a tree.
One neighbor stated that they saw one person being taken into custody.
There is no other information at this time as to why the chase was initiated or if anyone was injured.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are all at the scene investigating.
