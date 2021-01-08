Police chase ends in Davenport

A police chase ends in the 4300 block of Telegraph Road in Davenport on January 8, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that all the suspects have been caught and the vehicle was stolen.

Also, according to police, two guns were found in the car.

Police confirm that the car is stolen and all suspects have been caught. Police have also found a gun from the car. pic.twitter.com/LDNGspyyz2 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 8, 2021

EARLIER UPDATE: A police chase has ended in 4300 block of Telegraph Road in Davenport.

The vehicle that was being pursued ended up on its side, leaning on a tree.

One neighbor stated that they saw one person being taken into custody.

There is no other information at this time as to why the chase was initiated or if anyone was injured.

Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are all at the scene investigating.

BREAKING: A police chase has concluded at the 4300 block of Telegraph Road in Davenport. A neighbor tells us at least 1 suspect is in custody. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/PezzXIs1Li — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 8, 2021