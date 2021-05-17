Police chase ends in Rock Island late Monday

Rock Island Police chased a car about 11 p.m. Monday throughout Rock Island, and the pursuit ended with a crash near 20th Street and Lincoln Court.

Local 4 News, only station at the scene, saw at least five Davenport Police squad cars also responding to the incident.

The car leading the chase ran off the road. It struck a tree, where it was boxed in by Davenport squad cars. The back bumper of the car was lying in the middle of the grass.

A K-9 unit was at the scene searching for suspects.

We do not know whether anyone is in custody. We will provide details when they become available.

