Police chase in Davenport ends with multiple people in custody

Three people are in custody following a police chase in Davenport that ended on the corner of Division St. and Sixth St. around 10:15 PM on Thursday night.

Officers were responding to an apparent report of shots being fired. Shortly after 10 PM, Davenport Police spotted a car fleeing from the scene. Police pursued the vehicle, which struck a traffic control device at Locust St. and Division St. This resulted in the vehicle shredding one of its tires and knocking out the traffic lights at the Five Points intersection.

After traveling down Division St. at high speeds the car was finally stopped near the intersection of Division St. and Sixth St. in Davenport.

At least three people are in custody. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown at this time if those in custody are connected to the reports of potential gunfire.

Local 4 News was the only crew on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Heavy police presence at 6th and Division in Davenport at the end of an apparent car chase. Officers were seen standing on top of squad cars with guns drawn. @Local4NewsWHBF is on the scene pic.twitter.com/7C2M5C13Zh — Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) April 24, 2020