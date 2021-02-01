Police chase of possible stolen car ends in southwest Davenport

Davenport Police were involved in a pursuit of a possible stolen car that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility police at 1st and Howell Streets in Davenport on February 1, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Davenport Police were involved in the pursuit of a possible stolen car Monday morning that ended in southwest Davenport.

According to scanner traffic, a vehicle was stolen out of Bettendorf that matched the description of the one involved in the chase.

The pursuit ended in the area of 1st and Howell Streets when the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

No information is available at this time of any arrests.