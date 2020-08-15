Police chase on I-280 ends in crash

A police chase on I-280 Friday afternoon ends with the suspect vehicle crashing.

According to the Iowa State Police, they tried to pull over a red Jeep on I-280 but the driver didn’t stop.

She then got on to I-80 going west before taking the Durant exit off the interstate and eventually getting onto Highway 61 heading back towards Davenport.

The pursuit ended when the driver got back on I-280, but driving the wrong way, and collided with another vehicle.

The driver faces several charges, including driving with a suspended license and failure to yield to police.

There was no information given about if any injuries were caused by the accident.