Police chase starts in Davenport, ends in Rock Island with a crash

A police chase started in Davenport on Monday afternoon and ended with an accident in Rock Island.
The suspect was taken into custody after crashing in the 800 block of 17th Street just before 3 p.m.
One person was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.
The Davenport Police, Rock Island Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit.
No other information about the chase or the accident is available at this time.
