Police chase through the Quad Cities ends with crash in Moline

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A car crashed in Moline after a police chase began in Davenport on Tuesday evening. Davenport police originally received a call about potential gun violence. Police then found a vehicle that matched the description given to them from the original call, which started the chase.

The accident happened in a construction zone on 19th St., Moline. Davenport police say the chase started in Davenport, then went into Bettendorf before crossing the I-74 Bridge into Illinois.

Officers took at least three people into custody who were driven away in an ambulance. No word yet on what caused the crash.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

We will bring more details as we get them.

