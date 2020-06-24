Police chase through the Quad Cities ends with crash in Moline

A car crashed in Moline after a police chase began in Davenport on Tuesday evening. Davenport police originally received a call about potential gun violence. Police then found a vehicle that matched the description given to them from the original call, which started the chase.
The accident happened in a construction zone on 19th St., Moline. Davenport police say the chase started in Davenport, then went into Bettendorf before crossing the I-74 Bridge into Illinois.
Officers took at least three people into custody who were driven away in an ambulance. No word yet on what caused the crash.
