Police chief retires after serving QC for more than 28 years

“You will always be part of the Rock Island Police Department family. Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen, you are officially 10-42 at 14:46 on Oct. 29, 2021. Stay in touch, enjoy your retirement and don’t forget us.”

That was part of the sendoff Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen’s coworkers gave him over the police radio Friday to celebrate his retirement.

VenHuizen served as Rock Island’s police chief since 2012.

During his tenure, he oversaw the implementation of the first body camera system for a large police agency in the Quad Cities.

He began his career with the department in 1993.

Over the years, he worked as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, patrol sergeant and more.