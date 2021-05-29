Police chief’s new initiative aims to build personal relationships, trust with community

Galesburg’s police chief hopes a new initiative will build personal relationships and trust with his community.

Called “Chief’s Corner,” this two-pronged initiative lets people communicate with the chief directly through social media.

In-person meetings will also be available for face-to-face conversations.

Galesburg Chief of Police Russ Idle says, after serving the citizens of Galesburg, he wants to use his position of authority as a new way to connect with citizens.

Chief Idle, who has been in law enforcement for nearly three decades, says one of the reasons for getting more personal now is the changes his community goes through.

He adds that it is his responsibility to keep in touch with the people he protects.

“We, as a police department, have to have the trust of our community to do our jobs. We all know that the trust between law enforcement and the community in many places has been frayed because of all the things we’ve been talking about,” said Chief Idle. “It’s our responsibility to do everything we can to build that trust, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Chief Idle is asking the community for participation in the Chief’s Corner initiative.

He also says he welcomes more information and suggestions on ways to improve his department.

Learn more about Chief’s Corner and how to get involved here.