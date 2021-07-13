Police: Clinton suspect fired at townhouse complex in May

A Clinton man faces a felony charge of reckless use of a firearm – serious injury after police say he fired shots at a townhouse complex and injured one person in May.

Eugene Baily III, who was arrested on a warrant, on Tuesday was released on his own recognizance to appear in Scott County Court on Aug. 12.

Police saw Baily about 11 p.m. May 7 on the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive, Bettendorf, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers say he fired several shots as he was on the east side of the street, holding a pistol in his right hand and a bottle of alcohol in his left hand.

Baily walked up the street before firing several more shots from the west side of the street. He fired all the shots toward a townhouse complex “occupied by multiple families/residents,” the affidavit says.

Several people, including a victim, were standing by vehicles parked in front of the townhouse complex. One victim was struck by gunfire and suffered serious injuries from the rounds Baily fired, the affidavit says.

