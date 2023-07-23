It’s been a year since a triple homicide shook Maquoketa and the rest of the Quad Cities area and investigators have closed the case.

Yesterday marked one year since Anthony Sherwin attacked Sarah, Tyler and Lula Schmidt while they were camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Nine year old Arlo Schmidt was the only survivor, who ran to nearby campers for help. Sherwin fled to a nearby wooded area and took his own life. Officials still don’t know Sherwin’s motive in the case and say his tent was 75 yards from the Schmids.

The Sherwin family cooperated with investigators and police have now closed the case.