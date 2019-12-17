Police close November murder case of Moline woman

The Moline Police Department finished their investigation of a murder that took place back in November.

Kyle Dykeman was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Jordan Burroughs. According to police she was his ex-girlfriend and a Moline resident. Her body was found on November 21st, but today police are releasing the timeline of events leading up to her death.

Police say Burroughs was not seen by friends or family since October 23rd, but they did receive text messages up until November 7th. After investigating police believe Dykeman sent those messages from the victim’s cell phone from inside his house. On November 21st police questioned Dykeman and they say he cooperated. Officers say he asked them to leave after about three and a half hours of questioning.

Undercover investigators followed him to Wal-Mart in Moline where he bought a new cell phone. He then booked a motel room in Davenport. Police obtained a search warrant for his house and found notes Dykeman wrote that alluded to killing Burroughs. Officers found Burroughs body in a garage freezer covered by tarps and blankets. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for first degree murder for Dykeman. Police went to the motel room to arrest Dykeman where they found that he hanged himself.

The case is now closed.