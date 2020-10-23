Police collecting unwanted and expired prescription drugs

Several Rock Island County police departments are taking part in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) prescription drug take back on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is an opportunity for the public to dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted medications which will help prevent pill abuse and theft.

Pills and patches can be taken to the five following locations in Rock Island County:

Rock Island County Justice Center

Milan Municipal Building/Police Department

Moline Police Department

East Moline Police Department

Silvis Police Department

In Iowa, Clinton County is also participating in the drug take back.