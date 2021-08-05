Police confirm identity of woman killed in July 19 crash

Davenport Police have confirmed the identity of a woman killed in a crash on July 19 in Davenport.

Police say 46-year-old Juanita Faust was struck by a car around 7:27 p.m. that evening.

According to a post on her Facebook page, a celebration of life for Juanita Faust will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at One Eighty, 610 N. Marquette St., with food afterward. “And since we all know Juanita was not traditional the boys are asking for people to wear her favorite colors., pink and purple,” the post says.

The incident

Davenport Police responded to the rear of a residence in the 1000 block of West River Drive after a report of a person struck by a car.

At the time, police said a preliminary investigation indicated a pickup truck was towing a passenger car in the gravel lot, and a woman was struck and run over by the passenger car being towed. She was taken to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for treatment, and died there as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit. No further information is being released at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: The woman who was struck by the vehicle Monday night has died, Davenport Police confirmed to Local 4 News.

EARLIER UPDATE: A woman was transported to a local hospital after she was struck by a vehicle near a Shell gas station shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of West River Drive, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew saw police talk with witnesses and block off the area with police tape and squad cars.